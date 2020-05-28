Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

To The Point 5/31/20 - Part 1, Local community leaders discuss George Floyd's death

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 13:21s - Published
To The Point 5/31/20 - Part 1, Local community leaders discuss George Floyd's death

To The Point 5/31/20 - Part 1, Local community leaders discuss George Floyd's death

Michael Williams speaks with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Patrick Franklin.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Protest over George Floyd death turns violent, deadly in Minneapolis

Protest over George Floyd death turns violent, deadly in MinneapolisProtests in Minneapolis over the in-custody death of George Floyd escalated into violence Wednesday...
WorldNews - Published

Peaceful protest planned in Seattle this weekend after George Floyd's death

They’re tired of just talking about it and posting about it on social media. Pastor Jamaal Cole and...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

morageyrie

Morag Eyrie @uhh_kate I've been worrying about all the protestors in the US and their communities because of this too. Dreading… https://t.co/dbmZiuwspg 9 seconds ago

Queen_Raffy

Radio majesty @TheUIPodcast1 I had so many thoughts when listening to this but in the end, it is what it is. For some our faith i… https://t.co/kieDxz2lvM 10 seconds ago

J0NNY_SAGE

Jon RT @obj: At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s mak… 15 seconds ago

MrJahangeerB

جهانگیر Part two: for a black/brown skinned woman to get anywhere in the modelling world. They probably provided her with h… https://t.co/b6IsoOMxXE 46 seconds ago

SlayingMantis2

SlayingMantis RT @AdodgerWho: The GOP is complicit. They are not servants of the people they are working to undermine the country and the rule of law. W… 48 seconds ago

BTOBsiete

HIMIGLANGMALAKAS💙 RT @oncloudnine0429: *Mystic Pop-Up Bar Spoiler* Words on the scroll ..... 十万百姓死之 ....... 10,000 commoners died ........ 月妵腹中胎儿 ........… 49 seconds ago

chimtae_lila

Ru⁷~ RT @bangtanblooms: "i love 🐱 but...." first of all, if you really love him, maybe you did your part in educating yourself, researching abo… 52 seconds ago

FernsFave

R4BIA The point of social media protest is to reach a wider audience and to get that audience to feel comfortable with th… https://t.co/HCrYk76mOs 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Peaceful Demonstrations Over Death Of George Floyd Turn Violent [Video]

Peaceful Demonstrations Over Death Of George Floyd Turn Violent

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:20Published
KCPD: At least 50 arrested as Plaza protests turn violent, destructive [Video]

KCPD: At least 50 arrested as Plaza protests turn violent, destructive

KCPD: At least 50 arrested as Plaza protests turn violent, destructive

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 05:54Published