To The Point 5/31/20 - Part 1, Local community leaders discuss George Floyd's death
Michael Williams speaks with West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James and Patrick Franklin.
Morag Eyrie @uhh_kate I've been worrying about all the protestors in the US and their communities because of this too. Dreading… https://t.co/dbmZiuwspg 9 seconds ago
Radio majesty @TheUIPodcast1 I had so many thoughts when listening to this but in the end, it is what it is. For some our faith i… https://t.co/kieDxz2lvM 10 seconds ago
Jon RT @obj: At this point u either chose to be apart of the solution or you’ll remain a part of the problem. The chose is yours. But let’s mak… 15 seconds ago
جهانگیر Part two: for a black/brown skinned woman to get anywhere in the modelling world. They probably provided her with h… https://t.co/b6IsoOMxXE 46 seconds ago
SlayingMantis RT @AdodgerWho: The GOP is complicit. They are not servants of the people they are working to undermine the country and the rule of law.
W… 48 seconds ago
HIMIGLANGMALAKAS💙 RT @oncloudnine0429: *Mystic Pop-Up Bar Spoiler*
Words on the scroll
..... 十万百姓死之 .......
10,000 commoners died
........ 月妵腹中胎儿 ........… 49 seconds ago
Ru⁷~ RT @bangtanblooms: "i love 🐱 but...."
first of all, if you really love him, maybe you did your part in educating yourself, researching abo… 52 seconds ago
R4BIA The point of social media protest is to reach a wider audience and to get that audience to feel comfortable with th… https://t.co/HCrYk76mOs 1 minute ago
Peaceful Demonstrations Over Death Of George Floyd Turn ViolentDan Koob reports.
KCPD: At least 50 arrested as Plaza protests turn violent, destructiveKCPD: At least 50 arrested as Plaza protests turn violent, destructive