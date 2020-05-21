Future Of Business

Global  

ABC 36's Cody Adams looking into the future of things...
Month.

Fs vo bullets:no consumer spending plummets since covid-19 pandemic started ..

- april spending down 13.6 ... newly-released numbers show spending plunged more than 13- percent in april.

The month before that.... it was down around seven percent... which was the steepest one- month drop in history.

Economists say the figures show the economy is gripped by the worst downturn in decades because of the coronavirus... with consumers unable.... or too anxious.... to spend much.

Many business have been affected by covid 19... some have even shut down for good.

Our cody adams talked with a futurist to find out what businesses could look like...post pandemic.

One of the most monumental shifts we've seen is the business industry.

Some could be here for a long time some could go away.

Hopefully the working in pjs continues.

Lets look into our crystal ball to find out.

Their grandchildren will remember the actions they took because those things are gonna be remembered.

He says one thing he hopes doesnt happen despite trends is teh closing of small biz particularly owned by women and minorities.

Those are the businesses most liekly to be hit by this.

He says we'll see major corporations fall and not return.

Will they decide to c1 3 ddo smoething different.

Those who do will survive.

Those who don't will be out of biz in 10 years.

But some good things will come.

We might emerge kinder and innovatve.

Looking into the future cody adams abc 36 news.



