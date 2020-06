Experts say disturbing videos will take a toll on the African-American community

Experts say it's okay to step back, find an outlet for your feelings and tune out when you need to do so.

PROTESTS, WHICH HAD BEENESCALATING IN VIOLENCE.O1 BLACK MENTAL HEALTH*CAM1EXPERTS SAY DISTURBING VIDEOSSURROUNDING THE RECENT DEATHS OFTWO MEN -- WILL TAKE APSYCHOLOGICAL TOLL ON MANY INTHE BLACK COMMUNITY.VOWE AREN’T SHOWING THE VIDEOS INTHIS STORY.HOWEVER -- THE IMAGES OF THEMOMENTS LEADING UP TO THE DEATHSOF GEORGE FLOYD AND AHMAUDARBERY HAVE SPREAD WIDELY.A PSYCHOLOGY PROFESSOR WE SPOKETO SAYS SEEING THOSE VIDEOS --IS COMPARABLE IN A LOT OF WAYSTO TRAUMA.*SOT1 BLACK MENTAL HEALTH*(01:41)What concerns me most about itis people don’t realize theimpact of that and being exposedto it.(01:46)CAM1ECHOING THESE CONCERNS -- THEFOUNDER OF A NON-PROFIT AIMED ATINCREASING AWARENESS FOR BLACKMENTAL HEALTH.PSYCHOTHERAPIST MILLER SAYSIT’S PILING ON -- DURING ANALREADY STRESSFUL TIME.*SOTVO BLACK MENTAL HEALTH*SOTVO(02:19)Especially during the time of apandemic, you would think thatyou know one of the mainconcerns would be us addressingthe issues when it comes to thevirus, but now we also stillhave to deal with the weight ofbeing black in America.(02:33)THE ’NATIONAL ALLIANCE ONMENTAL ILLNESS’ NOTES THATAFRICAN AMERICANS ARE 10-PERCENTMORE LIKELY TO BE IMPACTED BYPSYCHOLOGICAL STRESS.HOWEVER -- ONLY ABOUT30-PERCENT OF BLACK AMERICANSWITH A MENTAL ILLNESS WILL GETTREATMENT EACH YEAR.*VO2 BLACK MENTAL HEALTH*VOBOTH MILLER AND DOCTOR WALKERSUGGEST WRITING AS A FORM OFCOPING.MILLER SAYS IT’S GOOD TO HAVESOMEONE YOU CAN TRUST TO TALK ITOUT WITH.DOCTOR WALKER EVEN TAKES IT ASTEP FURTHER -- SAYING YOU COULDJOIN OR CONTRIBUTE TO ADVOCACYGROUPS TO CHANNEL YOUR EMOTIONSINTO POSITIVE EFFORTS TOWARDCHANGE.BOTH STRONGLY SUGGEST TAKINGBREAKS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA OR THENEWS*SOT2 BLACK MENTAL HEALTH*(06:18)Watch what you consume.

It’sone thing for us to be aware ofwhat’s going on, but then it’sanother thing to be obsessedwith it.(06:27)-- BUTTED TO --(02:11)We want to be informed, that’simportant.

We want to knowwhat’s going on, but maybe takeit in smaller doses or maybeturning things on later in theday rather than starting the daywith this exposure.(02:23)CAM1DOCTOR WALKER SAYS IT’SIMPORTANT TO PAY ATTENTION TOYOUR FEELINGS -- DON’T JU