Protesters gather outside FL home of former MN officer charged with murder

Experts say disturbing videos surrounding the recent deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery will take a psychological toll on many in the black community.

THE CENTER OF GEORGE FLOYDDEATH.

CONTACT FIVEINVESTIGATOR KATIE LAGRONEWENT TO HIS WINTER HOME JUSTOUTSIDE OF ORLANDO AND FOUNDGROUP PROTESTERS MAKING THEIRVOICES HEARD.IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD JUSTWEST OF DISNEY WORLD CHANTSMEDIA AND PROTESTERS GATHEREDOUTSIDE THE WINTER TOWNHOMEOWNED BY FORMER MINNEAPOLISPOLICE OFFICE DEREK CHAUVIAND HIS WIFE&.CHALKED CONCREEXPLAINED WHY.

SOT AARON ADAMS4:40:16- ITS VERY OBVIOUS THATTHIS IS AN INSTITUTIONALIZEDISSUE, ITS SYSTEMIC.

ITA CONVERSATION OF BAD APPLESCHAUVIN IS THE OFFICER SEENAROUND THE WORLD PRESSING HISKNEE AGAINST GEORGE FLOYDNECK AFTER HE WAS CUFFFEIGNORING HIS CRIES FOR HELP.CHANT NAT SOUND OUTSIDE HISFLORIDA HOME LOCALS HOLDINGSIGNS&KEPT IT PEACEFUL&BUTUSED THE MOMENT TO BE HEARD.4:45:18- WE WILL PUT PRESSUREIN THE MOST PEACEFUL ASERIOUS WAY THAT WE CAN.INSIDE&CHAUVINTO BE EMPTYDRAWN&THE LOCAL SHERIFFCONFIRMING CHAUVIN NOR HISFAMILY WERE HERE.

HANNAHMADRES 4:42:44- WHETHER HEIN HERE OR NOT WE FEEL WE NETO LET OUR VOICES BE HEARD.NEIGHBORS COULD SHARE FEWDETAILS ABOUT THE COUPLE WHOWOULD ONLY VISIT SPORADICALLY&AND KEPT TO THEMSELVES THEYSAID.

4:46- THE ONLY TIME WEKNEW THEY WERE THERE WAS WHENTHEIR DOGS BARKED EVERY TIMEWECHAUVINSTATE ATTRACTED SEVERAL DOZENPEOPLE &WHO DESPITE DISTANCETO THE TWIN CITIES& FECOMPELLED TO SHARE THE SAMEMESSAGE.

4:44:27- WE WANTJUSTICE, WE WANT CHARGES WEWANT TO SEE SOME KIND OFCHANGE.

CHANTS ON CAM TAGORANGE COUNTYSAID HE SUPPORTS FREE SPEECH&AND PROTESTS LIKE THIS AS LONGAS IT STAYS PEACEFUL&WHENASKED HIS OPINION OF THEVIDEO&HE CALLED IT VERYDISTURBINGTHOSE INVOLVED WILL BE HELDACCOUNTABLE FOR THEIR ACTIONS.IN ORLANDO KATIE LAGRONE BACKTO YOU.WE'RE CONTINUING TO FOLLOWDEVELOPMENTS OUT OFMINNEAPOLIS AND WE'LL BRINYOU UPDATES... BOTH ON A