Protests flare around the United States over Minneapolis killing

Fires burned and protesters took to the streets in cities across the U.S. on Friday night after a former white police officer was charged with the murder of an unarmed black man whom video showed pinned by the neck during an arrest.

Edward Baran reports.

Fires burned and protesters took to the streets in cities across the US for the fourth night of violent protests over the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of officers in Minneapolis.

Around 500 demonstrators clashed again with police on Friday evening (May 29) in Minneapolis, defying an 8pm curfew.

Others burned cars and looted stores.

Officers opened fire with tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades.

In Atlanta, protesters threw rocks and broke windows at the headquarters of news network CNN, and very nearly broke their way into the building.

Upsound of reporter: 'that video that you're looking at right now, it was intense to say the least'.

In Washington, police and secret service agents were out in force around the White House before dozens of demonstrators gathered across the street in Lafayette Square.

(6072) Authorities had hoped the arrest of one of the officers involved would calm tensions.

Derek Chauvin was charged with murder in the case on Friday.

Graphic video footage showed him kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old black man George Floyd -- as he was gasping for air and pleading for help.




