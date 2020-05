Why Black Lives Matter Tucson decided not to organize in-person protests for George Floyd

Why Black Lives Matter Tucson decided not to organize in-person protests for George Floyd

GEORGE FLOYD IN MINNEAPOLIS.WHY TUCSON BLACK LIVES MATTERSAYS -- THEY WON'T BE PLANNINGA PROTEST.GOOD EVENING, THANK YOU FORJOINING US.

I'M PAT PARRIS.VALERIE HAS THE NIGHT OFF.VIDEOS SURFACED MONDAY OFMINNEAPOLIS OFFICER KNEELINGON FLOYD'S NECK FOR SEVERALMINUTES -- WHILE OTHEROFFICERS WATCHED.

THOSE VIDEOSHAVE SPARKED PROTESTS ACROSSTHE COUNTRY -- INCLUDING INPHOENIX.

THIS IS VIDEO FROMLAST NIGHT.

PROTESTERS WERECALLING FOR THE OFFICER SEENIN THE VIDEO -- TO BEARRESTED.

TODAY -- DEREKCHAUVIN WAS CHARGED WITH THIRDDEGREE MURDER IN FLOYD'SDEATH.

BUT NOW -- THE COUNTYMEDICAL EXAMINER FOR THEMINNEAPOLIS AREA SAYS -- THEREWERE NO SIGNS FLOYD WAS CHOKEDTO DEATH.

INSTEAD HE SAYS --THE MAN LIKELY DIED OF PRE-EXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS ORINTOXICANTS.

BACK IN TUCSON --NINE ON YOUR SIDE SPOKE WITHTHE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OFTUCSON SECOND CHANCE -- WHO ISALSO A MEMBER OF BLACK LIVESMATTER TUCSON.

TAJA DAVIS HASHER REACTION TO WHAT NEEDS TOBE DONE.

00:00 - 00:12 00:12 -00:38 00:38 - 01:55 01:55 -END00: TAJA DAVIS, (HOME DEM( "ONTHE HEELS OF AHMAUD ARBERY --BREONNA TAYLOR -- AND A HOSTOF OTHER BLACK LIVES LOST ATTHE HANDS OF RACIALINJUSTICE... GEORGE FLOYD ISANOTHER NAME -- ADDED TO THATLIST." 00:26 LOLA RAINEY,EXEC.

DIR.

TUCSON SECONDCHANCE, MEMBER OF BLM TUCSON"THE STORY ITSELF IS A STORYWE'VE HEARD OVER AND OVERAGAIN.

BUT AT SOME POINT YOURECOGNIZE THAT WE ARE REACHINGA LEVEL OF SUCH DEPRAVITY ANDLACK OF HUMANITY THAT YOU ARECONVEYING TO A COMMUNITY OFPEOPLE - NOT JUST INMINNEAPOLIS, BUT ACROSS THECOUNTRY - THAT YOU SO DEVALUEBLACK LIFE.

THAT PEOPLE FEELTHEY HAVE NO PLACE TO GO WITHTHEIR PAIN AND RAGE, BUT INTOTHE STREETS." TO THE VIOLENTPROTESTS IN MINNEAPOLIS --RAINEY SAYS -- IT IS ASPONTANEOUS -- LAST RESORT --RESPONSE OF PEOPLE WHO FEELPOWERLESS AND IGNORED.

THATTHEY HAVE TO NOW LET RAGE --SEND THE MESSAGE.

00:04 LOLARAINEY, EXEC.

DIR.

TUCSONSECOND CHANCE, MEMBER OF BLMTUCSON "AND THAT'S WHAT YOUSAW HAPPEN WAS PEOPLE RISINGUP AND SAYING, 'NO MORE.'"HERE IN TUCSON -- RAINEY SAYS-- THE RAGE IS THERE -- BUTBLACK LIVES MATTERS TUCSON ISTAKING A DIFFERENTAPPROACH.... 00:10 LOLARAINEY, EXEC.

DIR.

TUCSONSECOND CHANCE, MEMBER OF BLMTUCSON "WHEN YOU TALK ABOUTTAKING TO THE STREETS ANORGANIZED MOVEMENT LIKE THAT,YOU HAVE TO BE AWARE THATYOU'RE PUTTING OTHER PEOPLE'SLIVES AT RISK.

ONE, BECAUSE WEARE IN A PANDEMIC AND THEREARE A LOT OF THINGS YOU CANNOTCONTROL WHEN PEOPLE ARE OUT INTHE STREETS LIKE THAT." SHESAYS -- THE INTENT FROMORGANIZERS -- MAY BE PEACEFUL-- BUT THEY CAN'T (FULLYCONTROL WHAT HAPPENS -- FROM00: TAJA DAVIS, (HOMEMATTER TUCSON -- THERE IS ACOMMUNITY-LED -- PEACEFULMARCH SET FOR TOMORROW NIGHTAT 7.

THERE IS ALSO ACANDLELIGHT VIGIL SCHEDULEDTOMORROW NIGHT -- AT THEPOLICE STATION ON SOUTH SIXTHAVENUE.

MORE INFORMATION ISON OUR WEBSITE.