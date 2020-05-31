Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Las Vegas officials speak about George Floyd protests

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 25:12s - Published
Las Vegas officials speak about George Floyd protests

Las Vegas officials speak about George Floyd protests

Las Vegas officials speak from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters about local George Floyd protests.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Philadelphia Officials Provide Update After George Floyd Protests Turn Violent [Video]

Philadelphia Officials Provide Update After George Floyd Protests Turn Violent

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at least 13 officers were injured during the protests and additional law enforcement help has been requested from Montgomery and Bucks counties.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 33:25Published
Las Vegas mayor speaks about George Floyd protest [Video]

Las Vegas mayor speaks about George Floyd protest

Las Vegas mayor speaks about George Floyd protests in Las Vegas.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:42Published