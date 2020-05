Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:17s - Published 13 minutes ago Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested A tense standoff overnight between protesters and police in Minneapolis. Officers in riot gear fired tear gas at demonstrators who were demanding justice for George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested OFFICERS IN RIOT GEAR FIREDTEAR GAS AT DEMONSTRATORS WHOARE DEMANDING JUSTICE FORGEORGE FLOYD.HE DIED AFTER AN OFFICER WASSEEN KNEELING ON HIS NECK.SEVERAL OFFICERS INVOLVED HAVENOW BEEN FIRED.WE WANT TO WARN YOU THE VIDEOIS HARD TO WATCH.ABC'S KENNETH MOTON HAS THESTORY.NATS OVERNIGHT, GROWINGOUTRAGE IN MINNEAPOLIS..OVER THE DEATH OF A BLACK MANIN POLICE CUSTODY.NATS THOUSANDS OFDEMONSTRATORS TAKING TO THESTREETS, BLOCKING INTERSECTIONS- AS POLICE USED TEAR GAS TOPUSH BACK THE CROWDS.NATS - "I CAN'T BREATHE" SOMANY OTHERS - MARCHINGPEACEFULLY - CHANTING "I CAN'TBREATH" - WHILE DEMANDINGJUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD.NATS - "PLEASE.PLEASE, I CAN'T BREATHE." AVIDEO CAMERA CAPTURED THE FINALMOMENTS OF FLOYD'S LIFE MONDAYNIGHT....THE 46-YEAR-OLD IS SEEN ON THEGROUND IN HANDCUFFS - WITH APOLICE OFFICER'S KNEE ON HISNECK.SOT - NO MATTE "HIS NOSE ISBLEEDING." "HE'S ABOUT TO PASSCHECK FOR A PULSE WHILE THEOFFICER'S KNEE REMAINS ON HISNECK.AN AMBULANCE THEN TAKES FLOYDTO THE HOSPITAL, WHERE HE'SPRONOUNCED DEAD.SOT PHILONISE FLOYD // BROTHER:"THEY COULD HAVE TAZED HIM.MACED HIM.THEY PUT THEIR KNEE IN HISNECK.AND JUST SAT ON HIM.AND DIDN'T CARE AT ALL." POLICESAY FLOYD WAS UNARMED - ANDSUSPECTED OF TRYING TO PASS AFORGED CHECK AT A STORE - WHILEAPPEARING TO BE UNDER THEINFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL ORDRUGS...ADDING FLOYD "RESISTEDOFFICERS" - THEY HANDCUFFED HIMAND "NOTED HE APPEARED TO BESUFFERING MEDICAL DISTRESS."SOT - CARMEN MEANS //MINNEAPOLIS PASTOR: "WEUNDERSTAND THAT THERE MAYBEOTHER FACTORS THAT AREINVOLVED..BUT BOTTOM LINE, THERESTRICTIONS THE FORCE THAT WASUSED WAS UNREASONABLE LASTNIGHT." THIS MORNING, THEF-B-I IS INVESTIGATING THECASE AND FOUR POLICE OFFICESINVOLVED IN THE INCIDENT HAVEBEEN FIRED.SOT - MAYOR JACOB FREY / (D)MINNEAPOLIS: "BEING BLACK INAMERICA SHOULD NOT BE A DEATHSENTENCE.// THIS OFFICER FAILED IN THEMOST BASIC HUMAN SENSE."SOT - ALVIN MANAGO // FLOYD'SROOMMATE: "I RECOGNIZED HISVOICE AND THEN I RECOGNIZED HISFEATURES AND I WAS KINDASHOCKED." KENNETH MOTON ABCNEWS NEW YORKTIME NOW IS X:XX -- COMINGUP - HELPING THOSE IN