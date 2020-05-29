Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Cause Massive Damage During Violent Demonstrations After The Death Of George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Protesters Cause Massive Damage During Violent Demonstrations After The Death Of George Floyd

Protesters Cause Massive Damage During Violent Demonstrations After The Death Of George Floyd

Protesters could be seen setting cars on fire, breaking into stores and looting.

A lot of the violence happened on State Street and Michigan Avenue but also took place throughout the city.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news: 1. PROTESTS RAGE FOR A 3RD NIGHT IN MINNEAPOLIS...
Seattle Times - Published

Peaceful protesters lament violence at George Floyd demonstrations, but understand the rage behind it

While thousands peacefully protest the death of George Floyd, some demonstrations have turned...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots [Video]

US Cities Brace For More Protests, Riots

Metro areas across the US are nervously awaiting another night of violent protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. The officer has..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Stockton Mall Break-In [Video]

Stockton Mall Break-In

Ahead of more possible unrest as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, several malls in our area have closed for the day and at least one was broken into.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:52Published