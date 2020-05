VIDEO: Protesters Caught On Tape Looting DTLA Smoke Shop As Demonstrations Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 hour ago VIDEO: Protesters Caught On Tape Looting DTLA Smoke Shop As Demonstrations Over George Floyd Death Turn Violent Security video from inside the DTLA Smoke Shop captured looter after looter making their way through the glass and barriers and inside the business as protests surrounding George Floyd's death turned violent in Los Angeles. Joy Benedict reports. 0

