Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Video posted to social media shows flames engulfing an auto parts dealership and a half-built apartment complex in Minneapolis early on Thursday morning.

Smoke engulfed the Lake Street neighborhood surrounding the city's 3rd Precinct, where a second night of protests saw looting and vandalism.

Protests erupted in the city after the arrest and death of 46-year-old George Floyd, which many saw as the latest example of police brutality against African-American men.

Video of the encounter shows a white cop kneeling on Floyd's back while Floyd says, "please, I can't breathe," before losing consciousness.

Four officers involved in the arrest were fired.

But that wasn't enough for protesters, or the city's mayor.

On Wednesday, he asked, "Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?

If you had done it if I had done it we would be in behind bars right now." This was the scene outside the 3rd precinct later that day: Protesters with their hands in the air, police on rooftops.

Things soon turned violent.

Police used tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades to keep the crowds at bay.

Protesters pelted police with rocks.

The crowd turned on neighboring businesses.

An Autozone was looted.

A Reuters witness filmed people carrying merchandise out of a Target store.

A police spokesperson decried the violence and destruction.

"Tonight was a different night of protesting than it was just the night before.

The night before, we started out with just about eight thousand protestors at 38th and Chicago.

And they were great, they were chanting for things to remain peaceful.

Tonight didn't have that same feel.

And that's sad." As of Thursday morning, no officers have been charged in George Floyd's death.



Related news from verified sources

2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

debunker

David Emery 😷 RT @carlzimmer: Looting and flames erupt in Minneapolis amid growing protests over George Floyd's death https://t.co/8ceoZzOZnn 29 seconds ago

carlzimmer

Carl Zimmer Looting and flames erupt in Minneapolis amid growing protests over George Floyd's death https://t.co/8ceoZzOZnn 2 minutes ago

marzmzln

m RT @Reuters: Looters rampaged through a Target store in Minneapolis, carrying out shopping carts full of products, on the second day of pro… 3 minutes ago

a1e5z

Jimmyssz RT @Reuters: Protests in Minneapolis erupted into violence and looting, in a second day of rage over the police killing of a black man name… 9 minutes ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Violent protests, fires, looting and anger erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death: What we know https://t.co/2QrpAUZ9Mb 13 minutes ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Violent protests, fires, looting and anger erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death: What we know." (via… https://t.co/FhoIZ70q9h 15 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd [Video]

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd

Tense protests overnight in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. You can see large crowds that took to the street over the protest of the death of George Floyd.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:03Published
‘The 7:34’: Coverage Of Riots And Protests In Minneapolis [Video]

‘The 7:34’: Coverage Of Riots And Protests In Minneapolis

Fires, riots, looting.. we’re reporting on the chaos and destruction in Minneapolis. Jason DeRusha reports (5:58). WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:58Published