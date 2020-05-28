Protesters clashed with riot police firing tear gas for a second night in Minneapolis on Wednesday in an outpouring of rage over the death of a black man seen in a widely circulated video gasping for breath as a white officer knelt on his neck.

Protests, looting erupt in Minneapolis over racially charged killing by police

Video posted to social media shows flames engulfing an auto parts dealership and a half-built apartment complex in Minneapolis early on Thursday morning.

Smoke engulfed the Lake Street neighborhood surrounding the city's 3rd Precinct, where a second night of protests saw looting and vandalism.

Protests erupted in the city after the arrest and death of 46-year-old George Floyd, which many saw as the latest example of police brutality against African-American men.

Video of the encounter shows a white cop kneeling on Floyd's back while Floyd says, "please, I can't breathe," before losing consciousness.

Four officers involved in the arrest were fired.

But that wasn't enough for protesters, or the city's mayor.

On Wednesday, he asked, "Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?

If you had done it if I had done it we would be in behind bars right now." This was the scene outside the 3rd precinct later that day: Protesters with their hands in the air, police on rooftops.

Things soon turned violent.

Police used tear gas, plastic bullets and concussion grenades to keep the crowds at bay.

Protesters pelted police with rocks.

The crowd turned on neighboring businesses.

An Autozone was looted.

A Reuters witness filmed people carrying merchandise out of a Target store.

A police spokesperson decried the violence and destruction.

"Tonight was a different night of protesting than it was just the night before.

The night before, we started out with just about eight thousand protestors at 38th and Chicago.

And they were great, they were chanting for things to remain peaceful.

Tonight didn't have that same feel.

And that's sad." As of Thursday morning, no officers have been charged in George Floyd's death.