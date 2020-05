Hundreds join protest against death of George Floyd in Trafalgar Square

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Trafalgar Square in London today (May 31st) to voice their anger at the death of George Floyd in Minnesota in the USA.

Many held placard decrying racism and chanted "I can't breathe." Protests have erupted in at least 30 US cities over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.