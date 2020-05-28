Global  

Skirmish with police at Black Lives Matter protest in London, UK

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:03s - Published
Skirmish with police at Black Lives Matter protest in London, UK

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Hundreds gathered for a ‘solidarity protest’ at Trafalgar Square, London, today (31 May).

The rally, which marched to the US Embassy in Battersea, took place to support protesters in the US who have been demonstrating against police brutality.

Despite minor skirmishes with police, the demo in London passed off largely peacefully.

It follows the killing of an unarmed African-American, George Floyd, in Minneapolis, USA.

Scotland Yard said officers made 5 arrests during the gathering that took place outside the US Embassy earlier today.

3 for breaching Covid-19 legislation and 2 for assault on police.

