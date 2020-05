Michigan Sheriff Joins Peaceful Protestors in March Against Racism Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:33s - Published 7 minutes ago Michigan Sheriff Joins Peaceful Protestors in March Against Racism This Michigan sheriff removed his helmet, expressing his support to the black lives matter protests. He said he and the police are there to help the protestors and that he wanted to turn this protest into a parade. He marched in solidarity, along with the protesters to seek justice for their cause, and was soon joined by other cops. 0

