Protesters in tense standoff with police following riots in Minneapolis

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Protesters in tense standoff with police following riots in Minneapolis

Protesters in tense standoff with police following riots in Minneapolis

Demonstrations escalated in Minneapolis for a third night following the death of George Floyd.

Eyewitness video and aftermath footage captured during a Wednesday (May 27) protest shows a tense standoff between protesters and police officers.

Further footage shows a fire in a parking lot and burnt-out buildings.

“Massive protests in the south side of Minneapolis,” the filmed said.

“This led to riots, which resulted is the burning of buildings and looting.” Protests began on Tuesday afternoon, escalating on Wednesday before the National Guard was deployed after violent clashes on Thursday night.

Rallies were also held around the US.

