Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Tense protests over the death of George Floyd

Tense protests over the death of George Floyd

Tense protests overnight in Minneapolis and Los Angeles.

You can see large crowds that took to the street over the protest of the death of George Floyd.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis protests get heated, looting reported as George Floyd death sparks new outcry

Protests grew increasingly tense in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and looting was reported, as outrage...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Protest Police Brutality In South Sacramento [Video]

Hundreds Protest Police Brutality In South Sacramento

The protests came in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:46Published
Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests [Video]

Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests

All four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We're learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:03Published