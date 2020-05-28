Tense protests over the death of George Floyd Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published 28 minutes ago Tense protests over the death of George Floyd Tense protests overnight in Minneapolis and Los Angeles. You can see large crowds that took to the street over the protest of the death of George Floyd. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Minneapolis protests get heated, looting reported as George Floyd death sparks new outcry Protests grew increasingly tense in Minneapolis on Wednesday, and looting was reported, as outrage...

FOXNews.com - Published 14 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this