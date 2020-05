Protests in West Palm Beach

A peaceful protest is being held Sunday afternoon in West Palm Beach in response to last week's death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota.

HEARD --FROM THE TREASURECOAST TO PALM BEACH COUNTY...WE HAVE THE COVERAGE FOR YOUFROM VERO... TO STUART ANDALSO WEST PALM BEACH.RIGHT NOW - CHOPPER 5 GIVINGYOU AN EXCLUSIVE LIVE LOOK..PROTESTORS ARE STILL MARCHINAS WE SPEAK.PROTESTERS STARTED GATHERINGAROUND 3 THIS AFTERNOON INDOWNTOWN WEST PALM BEACH.

ATONE POINT THEY PAUSED FOR 8MINUTES AT THE INTERSECTION OFROSEMARY AND OKEECHOBEEBOULEVARD TO KNEELAT THE CENTER OF THESE PROTEST- GEORGE FLOYD.

THIS IS THEMAN THEY ARE HONORING ANDREMEMBERING TONIGHT.

AMINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER ISNOW CHARGED WITH THIRD DEGREEMURDER AND MANSLAUGHTER INFLOYDS' DEATH..LET'S O LIVE TO WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S LINNIE SUPALLWHO'S BEEN WITH THOSEPROTESTORS IN DOWNTOWN WESTPALM BEACH ALL AFTERNOON..LINNIEWE'VE GOTTEN WORD THAT ANOTHERPROTEST WILL REPORTEDLY TAKEPLACE ALONG OCEAN AVEN