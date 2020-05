Vigil for George Floyd held in Lake Worth Beach

Calls for peace were heard on the streets of Lake Worth Beach after the death of George Floyd.

SATURDAYNIGHT LAKE AVENUE IN LAKEWORTH BEACH FLOODED WITHPEOPLE CALLING FOR PEACE SOT ISTARTED SHAKING I COULDNSLEEP THAT NIGHT& THE SOUND OFSOMEONE BEGGING FOR THEIR LIFENATS I CANNATIONWIDE& OUTRAGE CONTINUESTO GRIP COMMUNITIES& WITHDEMONSTRATIONS DENOUNCING THEDEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD& A MANKILLED AT THE HANDS OF POLICEIN MINNEAPOLIS NATS NO JUSTICENO PEACE BUT THIS GROUP WASDETERMINED TO RESPONSE WITHOUTVIOLENCE& THE WALK ENDED ATTHE MARTIN LUTHER KING JUNIORMEMORIAL& [LINNIE TAG] THECROWD ALSO PAUSED FOR 8MINUTES TO REMEMBER GEORGEFLOYD& MORE DEMONSTRATIONSHAVE BEEN PLANNED ACROSS SOUTHFLORIDA THROUGHOUT THEWEEKEND.

