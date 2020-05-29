530PM: Peaceful weekend vigils planned in Palm Beach County to remember George Floyd
The response surrounding the death of George Floyd is intensifying by day across the nation, including in Palm Beach County where organizers want justice.
Minneapolis Protesters Protest Outside of Fired Officer Chauvin's House in Front of Police ForceOccurred on May 27, 2020 / Oakdale, Minnesota USA Info from Licensor: "This video shows angry protesters who went directly to the home of fired Minneapolis Police Officer Chauvin after Chauvin murdered..
Car Plows Into Man Outside Colorado Capitol During George Floyd ProtestA driver plowed intentionally into a man who had briefly gotten onto the hood and knocked him to the ground, nearly running him over.