Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd

Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd

Thousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26.

Footage shows the civil disobedience, which took place on 38th Street, as many people show solidarity by marching, chanting and holding placards.

The filmer told Newsflare: "I live in this neighborhood and have been to that same shop a hundred times since there's no other grocery store nearby.

"I saw the video [Floyd's arrest/strangling] and heard what happened earlier that day, it's heartbreaking, it's happened AGAIN, blatant murder.

"I was disgusted and disheartened, I changed my bike route home to go through the intersection thinking there'd be people likely protesting and grieving and maybe I could show some gesture of support.

"I started seeing protesters over a mile from the intersection, spread out over my route, hundreds in yards and side-streets, many of them clearly didn't feel comfortable with the crowds even with masks but weren't going to let that stop them from being there.

"It was incredibly encouraging to see the turn-out, and how many people in the community were showing solidarity and coming together.

"Eventually near the intersection, the crowds were thick and the roads blocked so I had to walk, I was thankful everyone was wearing masks.

This video shows a very small portion of the full protest, definitely several thousand." George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers.

Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he lay on the ground handcuffed.

