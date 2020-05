A man and young boy were shot Friday afternoon in Delray Beach, according to police.

THAT'S WHERE A 10- YEAR-OLDWAS JUST RUSHED TO THEHOSPITAL AFTER A SHOOTING ATTHE AUBURN TRACE APARMENTS.OFFICERS SAY A 29- YEAR-OLDWAS ALSO INJURED.

POLICE DON'TBELIEVE THEIR INJURIES ARELIFE-THREATENING.INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOTIDENTIFIED THE SHOOTER.

