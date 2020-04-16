Perry Mason - HBO

Perry Mason- Official Trailer - HBO - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels.

Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

L.A.

Is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression -- but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Directed by Tim Van Patten starring Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root release date June 21, 2020 (on HBO)