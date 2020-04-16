Perry Mason - HBO

Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:37s
Perry Mason- Official Trailer - HBO - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels.

Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage.

L.A.

Is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression -- but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime.

Directed by Tim Van Patten starring Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Juliet Rylance, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Gayle Rankin, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Robert Patrick, Stephen Root release date June 21, 2020 (on HBO)

Matthew Rhys Investigates A Child Kidnapping in First Trailer for HBO's 'Perry Mason' - Watch!

Matthew Rhys is stunned silent after seeing the body of a child in the first full trailer for HBO's...
Just Jared

HBO's reimagined Perry Mason looks like a dazzling noir

HBO’s reimagined Perry Mason looks like a dazzling noir
Polygon


cassio RT @HBO: “We do what we don’t like when there’s a greater good to be served.” Perry Mason, a new original series starring Emmy winner Mat… 5 minutes ago

JAMES SOUTHERNER 4L🇺🇸NRA 4EVER 11:30pm  Remind Me Perry Mason THE CASE OF THE DECADENT DEAN Mason defends the dean of a prep school on charges… https://t.co/mwMtyLmFA4 7 minutes ago

Chatterly @HBO @hbomax I was surprised to see this Perry Mason walking then I realized that character was different than Iron… https://t.co/ZPxYC3wVH2 11 minutes ago

Kingsley Welles RT @LaurenSivan: Living with this man during quarantine is the reason I’ve gained the “covid 19” (lbs) https://t.co/8H17B6pksp 11 minutes ago

TheHipsterZOMBIEJointExp Check Out The All-New Trailer For HBO’s “Perry Mason” https://t.co/eQbAusaToh 21 minutes ago

Big Mama 🇹🇹 Awwwww shit!!! We get a Perry Mason remake! https://t.co/Az8e5L6uHg 28 minutes ago

WILDsound Festival Review ‘Perry Mason’ New Trailer: Matthew Rhys is Out to Solve a Murder in HBO’s Reboot — IndieWire https://t.co/VHy85tflkB 31 minutes ago

Alexah Movies New 'Perry Mason' Trailer Brings the Famed Lawyer Back on HBO https://t.co/q7YYeqnfbQ 31 minutes ago


