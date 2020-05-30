Tupelo's SplashPads Reopen

Here are some reactions from people who visited the park on its first day back in operation.

Tupelo's splashpads are now open just in time for the weekend.

Lot's of folks took advantage of the cool spots and brought the kids out for a bit of fun in the sun.

Wtva's bronson woodruff talked to parents and kids eager to get back in the water.

Std ."

"so i actually brought the two little kids that i babysit to come play on the splash pad because it opened up today.

Nat sound today kids were finally able to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Following the governor's new return order which allowed city employees to open the splash pads back up.

Tupelo's water-based attractions provided a fun afternoon getaway for several kids.

Mckinlee (mick-kin-lee) nashad is???

She likes to take the children she watches to the one on joyner avenue.

, and they only live like a block away, so i just thought it would be something fun to do."

Parent sharronda (shurr-on-duh) evans said her son has been waiting for months to revisit the splashpad, and is thrilled to be back.

She's grateful it's finally open.

"i just wanna thank tupelo for opening the parks back up to the students because they haven't had anything to do the last two to three months."

(nats) the kids were thrilled to have the mini water park opened back up.

Addie ingellis said she was looking forward to running under the little pine trees.

She said today, she's been doing one thing: (young kid) "just having fun.

I wanted to go here like three months ago."

(mckinlee nash) "it's really nice, and it's like a safe community, kids are everywhere, and there's like adults that are here watching the kids, so it's really nice."

Nash said the will likely spend the rest of the day here.

"i've been here since like 11:30, 12, and i don't assume we'll be going back anytime soon (laughs)".

Reporting in tupelo, bronson woodruff, wtva 9 news.

The splashpads are open monday through sunday from noon to five.