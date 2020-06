A moratorium that's been extended until June 2, but as of now, it could expire at 12:01 Tuesday.

Ron DeSantis signed an executive order staying all residential evictions for non-payment of rent.

State moratorium on evictions coming to an end Tuesday

PAYMENTS.

A STATE EXECUTIVEORDER IS DAYS FROM EXPIRING..ONE THAT STOPPED EVICTIONS ANDFORECLOSURES..

DURING THISCORONVAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5'S TODD WILSONHAS INSIGHT FROM A REAL ESTATEATTORNEY ON HOW THERE'S TIMETO STILL TAKE ACTION<< ON APRIL 2ND GOV.

RONDESANTIS SIGNED AN EXECUTIVEORDER STAYING ALL RESIDENTIALEVICTIONS FOR NON-PAYMENT OFRENT..

A MORATORIUM THAT'SBEEN EXTENDED UNTIL JUNE2ND... BUT AS OF NOW..

COULDEXPIRE AT 12:01 TUESDAY.

(SOT)5 SEC I HAVEN''T DECIDED YET.PRETTY SOON, WE'VE GOT A BUNCHOF DIFFERENT THINGS THAT AREEXPIRING.

NATS: (VO) FRIDAY WESPOKE WITH REAL ESTATEATTORNEY PHIL REVAH ABOUT WHATLANDLORDS AND TENANTS SHOULDTAKE FROM THIS.

(SOT 03:45:07)11 SEC FOR RESIDENTIAL TENANTSDON'T BE SO SURE THAT YOUCAN'T BE EVICTED BECAUSENON-PAYMENT OF RENT IS ONLYONE GROUND AMONG MANY GROUNDSTHAT A TENANT CAN BE EVICTEDON.

NATS: (VO) FOR INSTANCE ATENANT COULD BE EVICTED FORHOUSING UNAUTHORIZEDRESIDENTS, OR FOR ILLEGALACTIVITY... THOSE KINDS OFEVICTIONS ARE*NO* PREVENTEDUNDER THE GOVERNOR'S ORDER.(SOT 4:53:40) 9 SEC A LOT OFTENANTS ARE WALKING AROUNDTHINKING THEY ARE IMMUNE AND ALOT OF LANDLORDS ARE WALKINGAROUND THAT THEY ARE POWERLESSTO DO ANYTHING, WELL THAT'SNOT THE CASE.

NATS: (VO) BUTWITH JUNE 2ND... JUST DAYSAWAY..

THERE'S STILL TIME TOSTART CONVERSATIONS WITH YOURLANDLORD.

(SOT5:36:46 ) 9 SECMY ADVICE TO THEM IS TO TRYAND WORKOUT A RESOLUTIONWITHOUT JUMPING INTO A COURTACTION, WITHOUT FILING ANEVICTION LAWSUIT FORPOSSESSION AGAINST THEIRTENANTS.

NATS: (VO) REVAH SAYSIF A LANDLORD IS DETERMINED TOEVICTICT..

THERE ARE ALSOSTEPS..

THAT NEED TO BECONSIDERED.

(SOT 7:14:50).

14SEC LIKE PALM BEACH COUNTY FORINSTANCE YOU CAN FILE THESUIT, YOU CAN SERVE THETENANT, THE CLERK OF THE COURTIS ISSUING SUMMONS AGAINSTTENANTS, EVEN RESIDENTIALTENANTS THAT FAIL TO PAY RENTAND YOU COULD EVEN PRECEDE TOA JUDGEMENT OF EVICTION.

NATS:(VO) BUT AS FAR AS TAKINGPOSSESSION OF THE PROPERTYWON'T BE POSSIBLE UNTIL AFTERJUNE 2ND.

(TODD'S TAG) EVEN IFTHE STATE MORATORIUM ENDS -SOME RESDIENTS WILL STILL HAVEMORE TIME.

IF YOUR LANDLORDHAS A FEDERALLY-BACKEDMORTGAGE.

THE FEDERAL CARESACT HALTS THE FILING OF THOSEEVICTIONS UNTIL JULY 25.

WEHAVE LINK THROUGH OUR WEBSITE- (WPTV OR WFLX DOT COM) TOSEE IF THOSE RULES MAY APPLYTO YOU.

IN PALM BEACH COUNTY,TODD WILSON, WPTV NC 5.