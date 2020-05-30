Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering Protest In Dallas

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering Protest In Dallas

Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering Protest In Dallas

Things were very calm for the first few hours, but around 9:30 p.m., demonstrators got rowdy and wouldn't get out of the street.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarineauMary

Mary Marineau Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering Protest In Dallas #Topbuzz https://t.co/h283lM0qgH 6 minutes ago

dallasshayshay

dallasshayshay RT @STEVEPICK11: #Dallas #PoliceProtest #TearGas I’m good- bigger issues going on tonight. But here it is. https://t.co/xZaXwpAGmv 9 hours ago

STEVEPICK11

STEVE PICKETT #Dallas #PoliceProtest #TearGas I’m good- bigger issues going on tonight. But here it is. https://t.co/xZaXwpAGmv 10 hours ago

ErinMoranWX

Erin Moran RT @CBSDFW: CBS 11 Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering George Floyd Protest https://t.co/ebfOHE9HYw 10 hours ago

ltaford

Liam T.A. Ford is on furlough RT @aliciak2010: We have a CBS-companywide chat so we can share stories between stations, and this one just came through from @CBSDFW http… 11 hours ago

aliciak2010

🍂 Alicia Ramirez 🍂 We have a CBS-companywide chat so we can share stories between stations, and this one just came through from… https://t.co/aNleT485eB 12 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW CBS 11 Reporter Steve Pickett Overcome By Tear Gas Covering George Floyd Protest https://t.co/ebfOHE9HYw 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'We're getting smoked out now': A raw account of crowd control on live TV [Video]

'We're getting smoked out now': A raw account of crowd control on live TV

While reporting live on television, Denver7 reporter Gary Brode gets choked up by some form of smoke bomb used to control crowds during Friday night's George Floyd protest downtown.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:19Published
'It's very hard to breathe': Denver7's Gary Brode's firsthand account of tear gas during protest [Video]

'It's very hard to breathe': Denver7's Gary Brode's firsthand account of tear gas during protest

Denver7 reporter Gary Brode describes the sensation of tear gas during a George Floyd protest in downtown Denver.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:56Published