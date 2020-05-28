Riots, Fires continue in Minneapolis

For the fourth night in Minneapolis people are protesting the death of George Floyd and demanding justice.

A?

"*m.

Kimt news three's isabella joins us live now.

Isabella ?

"* what are you seeing?

Xxx right now ?

"* you can see the unrest in minneapolis is not stopping anytime soon.

You can see there's a lot of protesting/cha os around me.

Earlier today... i talked to residents in the twin cities who say the curfew mayor jacob frey right now ?

"* you can see the unrest in minneapolis is not stopping anytime soon.

You can see there's a lot of protesting/cha os around me.

Earlier today... i talked to residents in the twin cities who say the curfew mayor jacob frey enforced is not the way to bring justice and peace: it won't stop protesting and it won't stop people from making their voices heard.

Live in minneapolis ib kimt news 3.