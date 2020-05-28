Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riots, Fires continue in Minneapolis

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Riots, Fires continue in Minneapolis

Riots, Fires continue in Minneapolis

For the fourth night in Minneapolis people are protesting the death of George Floyd and demanding justice.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

A?

"*m.

Kimt news three's isabella joins us live now.

Isabella ?

"* what are you seeing?

Xxx right now ?

"* you can see the unrest in minneapolis is not stopping anytime soon.

You can see there's a lot of protesting/cha os around me.

Earlier today... i talked to residents in the twin cities who say the curfew mayor jacob frey right now ?

"* you can see the unrest in minneapolis is not stopping anytime soon.

You can see there's a lot of protesting/cha os around me.

Earlier today... i talked to residents in the twin cities who say the curfew mayor jacob frey enforced is not the way to bring justice and peace: it won't stop protesting and it won't stop people from making their voices heard.

Live in minneapolis ib kimt news 3.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

HallelujahHC

Heather Moon 🌟🌟🌟 LIVE: Fires burning in Minneapolis as riots continue. https://t.co/1AwtSdIeZy 10 minutes ago

Gohahwei1

Gohahwei RT @Enlighten__Up: Watch @midmichigannow's LIVE on #Periscope : broadcast: LIVE: 🔥Fires burning in #Minneapolis as riots continue. https… 53 minutes ago

Enlighten__Up

🌀LivingINtheLeap©🦋 Watch @midmichigannow's LIVE on #Periscope : broadcast: LIVE: 🔥Fires burning in #Minneapolis as riots continue. https://t.co/ysZ0z5uSHn 57 minutes ago

tbobdilla

Colonel TBobadilla Watch @midmichigannow's broadcast: LIVE: Fires burning in Minneapolis as riots continue. https://t.co/O0a2sREdqs 58 minutes ago

midmichigannow

Mid-Michigan NOW LIVE: Fires burning in Minneapolis as riots continue. https://t.co/IWM1UgDtO3 1 hour ago

sahkumehu

DEPRIVATION OF RIGHTS UNDER COLOR OF LAW=TrumpBLM RT @bgr64308: Seattle WA - "'What is it going to take to get people to listen?': George Floyd protests in Minneapolis continue into fourth… 2 hours ago

bgr64308

Bob Rein Seattle WA - "'What is it going to take to get people to listen?': George Floyd protests in Minneapolis continue in… https://t.co/vEt1IZKfsr 3 hours ago

Zelgadis265

Zelgadis RT @JadeElliottTV: RIGHT NOW: Fire crews in Minneapolis are fighting just one of many fires that have been set around the city as protests… 14 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

‘The 7:34’: Coverage Of Riots And Protests In Minneapolis [Video]

‘The 7:34’: Coverage Of Riots And Protests In Minneapolis

Fires, riots, looting.. we’re reporting on the chaos and destruction in Minneapolis. Jason DeRusha reports (5:58). WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 05:58Published