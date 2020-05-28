Global  

‘The 7:34’: Coverage Of Riots And Protests In Minneapolis

Duration: 05:58s
Fires, riots, looting..

We’re reporting on the chaos and destruction in Minneapolis.

Jason DeRusha reports (5:58).

WCCO 4 News - May 28, 2020

ravenlenore01

Ravenlenore Why are the riots not getting wider coverage by news outlets? We can't let this one fly away with the light speed news cycles. 1 second ago

manderwhi

Mirinda Anders White RT @DrJasonJohnson: Let me share a little bit about protests and revolutions and the media obsession with #Riots . We know most of the cove… 49 seconds ago

sawfty_

Ryan Seeing the damage caused last night is just incredible... https://t.co/dnw6nu6NdA 1 minute ago

CindyTrump2

Cindy Trump RT @SKihne: Is the only live news coverage of the ongoing riots tonight from @AlphaNewsMN2 minutes ago

deliveryguy6980

Patrick Hughes RT @Will_holliday1: Black guy in nursing home punching old white man to death...nothing. White cop kneeling on neck and killing black man..… 2 minutes ago

KAZurcher

Kathleen Zurcher RT @JamesFrye: One thing missing from all of the coverage over the riots in Minnapolis last night is that the buildings that were set on fi… 4 minutes ago

gavindjharper

Gavin D. J. Harper #RRFB RT @RichardWellings: Biased BBC News seems to be underreporting the scale of the unrest in Minneapolis following the police killing of Geor… 5 minutes ago

MaryELynn

Mary Eilene Lynn @suchnerve @BarbiturateCat All the media coverage of riots and looting is propaganda drama over the idea that those… https://t.co/J8wS9ROACN 5 minutes ago