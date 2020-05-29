Clean Up Begins In Minneapolis Following Several Nights Of Unrest
Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killingMINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities..
Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George FloydThe Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested.
According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree..