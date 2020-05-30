police protest

Harkins developing right now..

Protests in downtown lexington.

Demonstrators are demanding justice for breonna taylor..

The e-m-t shot and killed by police in louisville earlier this year.... and also for george floyd killed by police in minnesota.

Tongiht's protest in lexington..

Began infront of the courthouse lawn.

People... say they are standing in solidarity against police brutality.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine has the latest on the protest now, from downtown lexington.

Protests also continue tonight in louisville, also

Protests also continue tonight in louisville, also