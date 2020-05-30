Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

police protest

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
police protest
police protest
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harkins developing right now..

Protests in downtown lexington.

Demonstrators are demanding justice for breonna taylor..

The e-m-t shot and killed by police in louisville earlier this year.... and also for george floyd killed by police in minnesota.

Tongiht's protest in lexington..

Began infront of the courthouse lawn.

People... say they are standing in solidarity against police brutality.

Abc 36's bobbi mcswine has the latest on the protest now, from downtown lexington.

L3 bobbi: white also developing now..

Protests also continue tonight in louisville, also



Related news from verified sources

Protesters clash with police in NYC

Demonstrators took to New York City streets on Friday for a second day in protest of the death of...
USATODAY.com - Published

Reporter Shot at on Live TV By Police Pepper Balls at George Floyd Protest

A reporter became a police target as she covered the protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd...
TMZ.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

saundaxlrose

axl; #JunkTerrorBill RT @redfishstream: [LIVE] Thousands have taken to the streets of Minneapolis for a fourth day to protest against the racist police murder o… 1 second ago

BigGene10

Big Gene RT @blazedyukhei: fort wayne police department just showed up to a peaceful protest in swat gear and tear gassed the crowd. a PEACEFUL PROT… 2 seconds ago

jnminaj

𝙟𝙖𝙮𝙙𝙖💕 RT @letslovesuho: SHE IS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL AND GOT ATTACKED BY THE POLICE. AGAIN: SHE WORKS IN YHE GOVERNMENT, AN ELECTED OFFICIAL, AND S… 2 seconds ago

imwiteverything

S.🦉 RT @joonhopekook: The chief of police in Atl is talking to everyone in the crowd at the protest She says she wants to see a change too and… 2 seconds ago

Agcx041

ANDREA RT @itssdelilahh: YALL THIS IS THE FULL VIDEO!!! I RECORDED IT TODAY DOWNTOWN IN SAN JOSE CALIFORNIA! A PEACEFUL PROTEST TURNED INTO THE PO… 2 seconds ago

PrincessRose_98

CombatMedic ⛑✨ RT @fall3n__: A reminder that tear gas was declared illegal to use on the battlefield after WW1 but your local police use it on you everyti… 2 seconds ago

_xsunshinexx_

Doja cat Stan account RT @HereForTheTea2: They literally arrested a black cooperative CNN reporter and his crew for no good reason during a protest which was a r… 2 seconds ago

alexismdoe

lex @GovMikeDeWine what about the protest in canton today that was peaceful until police used teargas on the crowd for no reason?? 3 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Aerial images of smoke grenades deployed to disperse protest crowds [Video]

Aerial images of smoke grenades deployed to disperse protest crowds

Protestors hurl objects at a group of Denver police, and officers volley back smoke grenades to control crowds during a protest late Friday night.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:13Published
Cincinnati's George Floyd protest continues overnight [Video]

Cincinnati's George Floyd protest continues overnight

By 11:30 p.m., the protest had changed tone. A single large street-facing window had been broken at the Hamilton County Justice Center; flashbangs had been launched into crowds of protesters.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 07:38Published