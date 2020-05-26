Migrant labourers undergone tremendous suffering: PM Modi in letter to citizens

In a letter to citizens on first anniversary of NDA 2.0 government, besides all achievements, Prime Minister Modi also expressed his appreciation on how people responded to his appeal for Janta Curfew and clapping and lighting a lamp to honour corona warriors.

"Be it clapping and lighting a lamp to the honouring of corona warriors by India's armed forces, Janta Curfew or by faithful adherence to rules during the nationwide lockdown, on every occasion you have shown that 'Ek Bharat hi Shrestha Bharat ki guarantee hai'," he applauded.

He also referred to the suffering of labourers, migrant workers during the crisis and said his government is working in a determined way to alleviate their troubles.

"In a crisis of this magnitude, it can certainly not be claimed that no one suffered any inconvenience or discomfort.

Our labourers, migrant workers, artisans and craftsmen in small scale industries, hawkers and such fellow countrymen have undergone tremendous suffering.

We are working in a united and determined way to alleviate their troubles," he said.