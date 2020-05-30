Congress' approach on COVID-19 hasn't been responsible: JP Nadda

Speaking on the coronavirus situation that has led to over 1.5 lakh cases in India, BJP president JP Nadda said his party believes and has served people in distress, whereas the approach of Congress has not been responsible.

"The BJP hasn't politicised coronavirus crisis but Congress' approach hasn't been responsible which led to allegations and counter-allegations, and it is unfortunate.

Our party believes in serving people, all our workers were out on the streets to help labourers," said JP Nadda.