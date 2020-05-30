India witnessed increase in politics of distraction under PM Modi's govt: KC Venugopal attacks BJP

Indian National Congress' General Secretary, KC Venugopal hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government on the first anniversary of second tenure.

He said that the country has witnessed an increase in politics of distraction and false noise under Narendra Modi led government.

"In last 6 years, India witnessed an increase in politics of distraction and false noise, to point that it has become a defining mainstay of Prime Minister's Narendra Modi's work style.

While it served political interests of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it came at an unprecedented economic and social cost to nation," said Venugopal.