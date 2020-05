More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:11s - Published 2 hours ago More Than 200 Arrests In Sometimes Violent George Floyd Demonstrations In Brooklyn And Manhattan The NYPD is reporting more than 200 protest-related arrests following sometimes violent demonstrations in Brooklyn and Manhattan over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports. 0

