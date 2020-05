Govt: Competitive sport to resume from Mon Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:04s - Published 13 minutes ago Govt: Competitive sport to resume from Mon Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden confirms competitive sport can resume behind closed doors from June 1 in England. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BennettsFieldBunny RT @elliotcook01: BREAKING: The Govt has given green light for competitive sport behind closed doors to resume from Monday. #SSN #COVID-19… 11 minutes ago Elliot Cook BREAKING: The Govt has given green light for competitive sport behind closed doors to resume from Monday. #SSN #COVID-19 #PremierLeague 22 minutes ago