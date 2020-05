NWSL Players Association Vice President Rachel Corsie On League's Upcoming Challenge Cup

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced plans to become the first American team sport to return to action.

They’re condensing the season into a 25-game Challenge Cup starting June 27 on CBS.

The world’s top women’s soccer league will play all the games in Salt Lake City.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer spoke with the players association’s VP and Utah defender Rachel Corsie about this return.