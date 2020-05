Jitendra Singh releases e-book highlighting achievements, initiatives of 1 year of Modi govt

Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh released Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) e-book highlighting achievements and initiatives of one year of Modi government.

DARPG is the nodal agency of the Government of India for administrative reforms as well as redressal of public grievances.

DARPG rose to the occasion, setting up exclusive portal window for COVID related grievances.