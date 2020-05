George Floyd Protests Gives Way To Violence, Looting In Center City Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:20s - Published 2 hours ago Matt Petrillo reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LEADERS THERE HAVE ENACTEDCURFEWS FOR TONIGHT ANDTOMORROW.THE CITY PUBLIC SAFETY OFFICEURGED ALL BUSINESSES DOWNTOWNTO REMAIN CLOSED.WE HAVE CBS3 WITH TEAMCOVERAGE.REPORTER HOWARD MONROE IS INSPRING GARDEN.LET'S GET TO MATT PETRILLO AT15 AND VINE.MATT, GIVE US THE LATEST WHATYOU'RE SEEING THERE.WELL, JOE, SEVERAL STREETSHERE ARE STILL BLOCKED OFFLIKE 15 PL AND VINE.AND NOT FAR FROM HERE DOWN INCENTER CITY SIGNIFICANTLUDEING IS STILL TAKING PLACE.LET'S GET A LIVE LOOK FROMCHOPPER 3 WITH OVER THE SCENERIGHT NOW.JUST ABOUT EVERY STORECHESTNUT TO WALNUT WERE HIT.IN FACT, SOME OF THE STORESTHE AAPPLE STORE, SEPHORA,GAP, PHILADELPHIA RUNNINGSTORES.PEOPLE SMASHED WINDOWS ANDBROUGHT BAGS AND ARE TAKINGSTORE BAGS AND FILLING THOSEAND WALKING OUT.THERE'S JUST NOT THAT MANYOFFICERS OPT GROUND THERETHERE'S ALSO NO PUBLIC TRANSITRUNNING AND STOPPING TO CENTERCITY.NO SUBWAYS OR BUSES BECAUSE OFALL THE CHAOS HAPPENING.THE MAYOR IMPLEMENT AIDCITYWIDE CURFEW SUPPOSED TOSTART AT 8:00 BUT THESE PEOPLEEITHER DON'T CARE OR DIDN'TGET THE MESSAGE.AND THERE ARE MANY, MANY MORELUDERS COMPARED TO POLICEDESPITE OFFICIALS SAYING THEYREQUESTED ADDITIONAL HELP FROMLAW PHONE RS FRONT MONTGOMERYAND BUCKS COUNTY AND NO DOUBTWHAT STARTED AS PEACEFUL PROTEST GAVE WAY TO VIOLENCE.THEY WERE PASSION ANDPEACEFUL AND WE APPRECIATETHEIR VOICE AND LAWFUL MANNERTHEY EXPRESSED ANGER ANDFRUSTRATION OVER TRAMING IDIDS THAT CONTINUE TO TAKEPLACE ALL OVER THE NATION.HOWEVER, LATER IN THEAFTERNOON AND INTO THE EVENINGOTHERS CONVERGED ON CITYCENTER CITY AND COMMITTEDNUMEROUS AVKTS VANDALISM ANDVIOLENCE.WHAT'S TAKING PLACE IN THECITY AND ACROSS THE NATION ISUNACCEPTABLE.NONE OF TODAY'S ACT OFVIOLENCE OR DAMAGE TO PROPERTYWILL BE DO ANYTHING TO RESTOREFAITH AND TRUST BETWEEN THEPOLICE AND XUN 'TIS OF COLOR.AND WE DID GET AN UPDATEFROM PHILADELPHIA POLICE ABOUTAN HOUR AGO SAYING IN THE PASTCOUPLE HOURS JUST 14 PEOPLE SOFAR WERE ARRESTED.