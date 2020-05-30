Man carries object on fire, throws it into City Hall during live shot
During 7 Eyewitness News at 11, a 7 Eyewitness News photojournalist captured live video of a man carrying an object on fire and throwing it into the building.
Group of protesters gather in Lake Worth Beach, 2 people attempt to burn American flagA group gathered Saturday afternoon at Lake Worth Beach City Hall to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
Saturday's Floyd Protest March Begins Peacefully With Rally at S.F. City HallA rally in San Francisco Saturday to protest the police killing of George Floyd began with a short march from U.N. Plaza to City Hall. (5-30-20)