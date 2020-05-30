Man carries object on fire, throws it into City Hall during live shot Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:40s - Published 1 hour ago Man carries object on fire, throws it into City Hall during live shot During 7 Eyewitness News at 11, a 7 Eyewitness News photojournalist captured live video of a man carrying an object on fire and throwing it into the building. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this