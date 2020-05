Main wooden gate was also destructed following speedy winds.

Storm damaged the marble railings of the famous monument- Taj Mahal.

Trees were uprooted in several areas, properties also faced wrath of harsh weather.

A thunderstorm swept through Agra causing damages to the city on May 30.

A thunderstorm roared through Agra on Friday evening and caused minor damages to the Taj Mahal.