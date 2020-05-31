Global  

Owner Vows To Rebuild After Central Camera Fire

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 05:20s - Published
The historic camera store went up in flames during unrest in the Loop Saturday night.

Owner Don Flesch talked with CBS 2's Charlie De Mar.

