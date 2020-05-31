Cleanup Efforts Underway After Violent Protests And Looting
Crews are in the process of cleaning up the destruction left behind from peaceful protests that turned to violent chaos, KDKA's Chris Hoffman and Meghan Schiller report.
San Francisco George Floyd Protest Turns Violent; Mayor Breed Announces CurfewKenny Choi reports on protest in San Francisco devolving into looting on Market Street and Union Square (5-30-2020)
La Mesa protest turns violent with fires and lootingA protest in front of the La Mesa Police Department turned violent Saturday, with looting and fires around the city.