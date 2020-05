Unlock 1.0: Kalkaji Temple priest urges devotees to wear masks, avoid bringing offerings

The Kalkaji Temple is all set to reopen for devotees from June 08 under the first phase of unlock.

The temple will open after 2 months of coronavirus lockdown.

Temple is to install sanitation tools and thermal screening to avoid spread of coronavirus.

Priest of the temple, Mahant Surendra Nath said, "We'll allow less number of people into the temple to ensure social distancing.

We will also urge devotees to wear masks and to avoid bringing offerings".