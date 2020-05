Catskill Woman, Brooklyn Residents Charged For Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NYPD Vehicles Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 hour ago Catskill Woman, Brooklyn Residents Charged For Allegedly Throwing Molotov Cocktails At NYPD Vehicles The U.S. Attorney's Office says if convicted, each faces up to 20 years in prison.The incidents took place during protests over George Floyd's death. 0

