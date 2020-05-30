Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronauts dock at International Space Station in world first

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Astronauts dock at International Space Station in world first

Astronauts dock at International Space Station in world first

US astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have made history docking with the International Space Station in the first manned mission by a commercial company.

Their capsule was supplied and operated by the private SpaceX company.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Elon Musk's SpaceX craft blasts into orbit

Elon Musk's SpaceX craft blasts into orbitAstronauts are heading to the International Space Station on a rocket and capsule system built by the...
Tamworth Herald - Published

SpaceX launch: Nasa astronauts blast off to the International Space Station

Two astronauts launched into orbit for historic mission to the International Space Station.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderThe VergeFOXNews.comDeutsche WelleThe ArgusSeattle Timesbizjournals



You Might Like


Tweets about this

hazzaaap

Harryyyyy RT @ABC: BREAKING: Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley on board the Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully dock at the International… 3 seconds ago

LyrLyra09

กากจีเหนื่อยจัง อยากย้าย RT @cnnbrk: NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft successfully dock with the International Space Station after Saturday'… 39 seconds ago

AjdiTechnology

Ajdi Technology Watch live as SpaceX’s first astronaut-carrying spacecraft docks with the International Space Station Today at aro… https://t.co/JPcz9NixqD 1 minute ago

Spirited_femi

Ev.,Olufemi Ogundele RT @BBCBreaking: Two US astronauts dock at International Space Station in the first manned mission by a private company, SpaceX https://t.c… 1 minute ago

VerdantAi

Verdant AI Congratulations to NASA, Space X and astronauts Bob and Doug for their inspiring success today! https://t.co/WzpbPVJoRW 4 minutes ago

MoDawg4lyfe

Mo 🦋 RT @whiotv: BREAKING: U.S. astronauts dock at International Space Center https://t.co/j1wtitLBXu 4 minutes ago

njugunaevans171

EvansNjuguna RT @NationBreaking: NASA ASTRONAUTS Bob Behnkhen and Doug Hurley aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft dock with International Space Station… 5 minutes ago

ItsMyronMays

Myron Mays SpaceX Astronauts Dock with International Space Station - https://t.co/oHCC5LrUoi 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With ISS [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With ISS

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks With ISS

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:28Published
Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station [Video]

Watch: SpaceX Crew Dragon Astronauts Get Trash Disposal Instructions At International Space Station

SpaceX Crew Dragon astronauts get trash disposal instrutions.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:53Published