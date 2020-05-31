Global  

Communities Secretary announces new advice for people shielding during pandemic

Communities Secretary announces new advice for people shielding during pandemic

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick announces plans to allow shielding members of the public to leave their homes for the first time since lockdown began.

