National Guard Deployed In Chicago At Request Of Mayor Lori Lightfoot
Illinois Gov.
JB Pritzker has ordered the National Guard to support Chicago police following violent protests Saturday night that left massive damage downtown.
AntoinetteBonsignore RT @shannon_h: /BREAKING/ Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the National Guard will be deployed in Chicago 1 minute ago
KnightYellowVest ⭐⭐⭐ #NationalGuard deployed in #Chicago amid George Floyd protests. May 31, 2020 #Protests #Riots
https://t.co/OGq2MU0Ybs 2 minutes ago
Genie Buganski RT @WGNNews: CTA suspending all service on buses and trains at 6:30 p.m. until Monday morning.
Latest updates: https://t.co/Q9DBQT5PRn 7 minutes ago
MaryMMcGeoch National Guard deployed in Chicago amid George Floyd protests https://t.co/hN4GJQjNYP 11 minutes ago
Laurie Trump Strong 🇺🇸👍🏻 RT @KDuffySr: America has lost its mind.
Praying for our country.
#JesusIsComing
@realDonaldTrump
National Guard Deployed In Chicago As… 20 minutes ago
Effingham Daily News SPRINGFIELD – In the wake of violence, looting and arson that gripped the city of Chicago over the weekend, Gov. J.… https://t.co/Jb10toty1j 35 minutes ago
🇺🇸Conservative Catahoula Leopard Dog Illinois National Guard deployed to Chicago as Riots & Looting continue
https://t.co/GpzmSdtss0 39 minutes ago
Protesters Gather Outside Mayor Lori Lightfoot's House Early SundayAbout a dozen protesters gathered at Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's home just after 6 Sunday morning following protests that turned violent Saturday night
Searing Words For Trump By Lightfoot Over George Floyd's DeathCBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on what Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said about President Trump's caustic remarks over what happened to a black man killed by a white Minneapolis police..