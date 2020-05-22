National Guard Deployed In Chicago At Request Of Mayor Lori Lightfoot Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:34s - Published 18 minutes ago National Guard Deployed In Chicago At Request Of Mayor Lori Lightfoot Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has ordered the National Guard to support Chicago police following violent protests Saturday night that left massive damage downtown. 0

