National Guard Deployed In Chicago At Request Of Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
National Guard Deployed In Chicago At Request Of Mayor Lori Lightfoot

National Guard Deployed In Chicago At Request Of Mayor Lori Lightfoot

Illinois Gov.

JB Pritzker has ordered the National Guard to support Chicago police following violent protests Saturday night that left massive damage downtown.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says gun violence is a "public health crisis"

Chicago's historic new mayor is taking on political corruption as her first official act. Lori...
CBS News


