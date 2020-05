People protest George Floyd's death at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 03:01s - Published 33 minutes ago People protest George Floyd's death at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise People gathered on the steps of the Idaho State Capitol to protest racism, police brutality and the death of George Floyd. 0

PEOPLE GATHERED ON THE STEPS OF THE IDAHO STATE CAPITOL TO PROTEST THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD AND SPREAD A MESSAGE OF CHANGE. ALL OVER AMERICA THOSE PROTESTS HAVE TURNED TO RIOTS BUT AS IDAHO NEWS SIX'S STEVE DENT SHOWS US THAT DIDN'T HAPPEN HERE IN BOISE. HUNDREDS GATHERED AT THE IDAHO STATE CAPITOL TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST RACISM. "PLEASE PROTECT PEOPLE OF COLOR." TO SHOW THEIR FED UP WITH POLICE BRUTALITY IN OUR COUNTRY. "THE BLUE LINE NEEDS TO GO QUALIFIED IMMUNITY NEEDS TO GO" WHILE REMEMBERING GEORGE FLOYD. "GEORGE FLOYD." FLOYD WAS KILLED BY A MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER ON MEMORIAL DAY. "NINE MINUTES SOMEBODY ON YOUR NECK TRY 46 YEARS TRY 200 YEARS." THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD HAS LEAD TO PROTESTS ALL OVER AMERICA. "THERE IS RACISM THERE IS POLICE BRUTALITY EVERYWHERE THE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT IN SOME WAYS AND IN SOME WAYS IT'S GOOD" IT REMAINS UNCLEAR WHO ORGANIZED THE PROTEST BLACK LIVES MATTER IN BOISE TOOK IT OVER AND THEN CANCELED IT SOON AFTER BUT PEOPLE OF ALL DIFFERENT RACES OLD AND YOUNG SHOWED UP TO LEND THEIR SUPPORT. "TO REALLY GET THE TURNOUT THAT WE HAVE RIGHT NOW IT MAKES ME FEEL VERY VERY GOOD ABOUT WHAT'S GOING ON IN OUR COUNTRY." TERRELL WHITE HAS SPLIT TIME IN BOISE AND LOS ANGELES THROUGHOUT HIS LIFE. "THE POLICE THAT I'VE RAN INTO HERE THEY HAVE BEEN PRETTY FAIR WE DON'T SEE THE SAME ELEMENT HERE THAT YOU SEE IN LA WHERE THE POLICE WANT TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THEIR AUTHORITY I ACTUALLY COMMEND THE POLICE HERE FOR THE WAY THAT THEY REACT AND THE WAY THEY DO THEIR JOB BUT IT IS NOT THAT WAY IN THE MAJORITY OF THIS COUNTRY." "YOU BE PREPARED BUT YOU REPRESENT YOURSELF WITH INTELLIGENCE WITH COMPASSION AND WITH SOME RESERVATION." AND WHILE THIS ISSUE HAS FUELED RIOTS IN OTHER LARGE CITIES THE PEOPLE AT THE PROTEST IN BOISE WANTED A PEACEFULLY DEMONSTRATION. "IT'S NOT ABOUT RIOTING IT'S NOT ABOUT DAMAGES TO PROPERTY WE ARE NOT HERE TO HATE ON PEOPLE AND ATTACK ANYBODY WE ARE HERE TO STOP A CORRUPT SYSTEM." TERRELL WHITE SAYS AFRICAN AMERICANS HAVE TRIED PEACEFUL PROTESTS HE REFERENCED FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK COLIN KAEPERNICK BUT HE ALSO SAYS WHEN THAT DOESN'T WORK IT THAT DOESN'T THE FIGHT ENDS. "SOMETIMES PEACEFUL WORKS SOMETIMES IT DOESN'T SO INSTEAD OF BASHING THEM AND CHANGING THE NARRATIVE LET'S ACTUALLY PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT THEY ARE OUT THERE FOR WHAT THEY ARE REACTING TO WHAT THEY ARE SO EMOTIONAL AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT THAT." WE WERE AT THE PROTEST FOR AN HOUR AND A HALF ONE PERSON IGNITED SOME ANIMOSITY BUT IN THE END COOLER HEADS PREVAILED IN BOISE. "IT'S OKAY WE ARE NOT VIOLENT." STEVE DENT IDAHO NEWS SIX. BOTH THE IDAHO STATE POLICE AND MEMBERS OF THE BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE ON HAND AT THE PROTEST BUT THEY NEVER INTERVENED IN ANY OF THE DEMONSTRATION