Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone
Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The neighborhood was established as an autonomous zone as tensions rose during protests following the death of George Floyd.

Durkan added that officials especially want protestors gone during overnight hours after three nighttime shootings in the area.

According to Police Chief Carmen Best, a 19-year-old was killed over the weekend.

No deadline has been set, but police will return to the precinct to respond to more than 100,000 emergency calls.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Cancels ‘Summer of Love’ After Slew of Violence in Autonomous Zone, Says Police Will ‘Peacefully’ Return

Seattle Mayor Cancels ‘Summer of Love’ After Slew of Violence in Autonomous Zone, Says Police Will ‘Peacefully’ Return Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan wrote on Twitter Monday evening that police "will be peacefully returning"...
Mediaite - Published

Seattle’s CHAZ (CHOP): Homesteaders Or Illegal Squatters – OpEd

By Walter Block* The Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) is an area of several city blocks in...
Eurasia Review - Published

Black organizers in Seattle autonomous zone doubt sincerity of white protesters

Inside Seattle’s self-proclaimed autonomous zone, black organizers have expressed doubt over the...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

WCVB

WCVB-TV Boston Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/mm2ck87WGr 2 minutes ago

DonnaWi92590956

Donna Wilkinson RT @WLWT: Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/oVVHPZpClz 15 minutes ago

sherri_millette

Sherri Millette RT @CTVNews: Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/7HprYMVcU8 http… 24 minutes ago

koconews

koconews Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/hO1ZLRKduL 29 minutes ago

flynnjhn

John Flynn Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/soTDrMFVUi Long over due. 49 minutes ago

LoisMil91809392

Lois Miles RT @WXII: Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/jVIWgfrShg 53 minutes ago

M9196

🇺🇸🧢🌺 RT @KCCINews: Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators https://t.co/ArZwd9p5Xm 54 minutes ago

jlavo1

Jeff #VoteBlue2020 #BlackLivesMatter 🌈 CNN: Seattle mayor announces city will reclaim police-free autonomous zone taken over by demonstrators.… https://t.co/eUYjHOSUVa 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone [Video]

Seattle Mayor Will Shut Down Cop Free Zone

On Monday, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan said the police were to reestablish a presence in the area known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The CHAZ was set up in the wake of protests surrounding the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:25Published
Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ [Video]

Portland protesters set up 'Patrick Kimmons Autonomous Zone' in response to Seattle's CHAZ

Protesters in Portland, Oregon have set up their own autonomous zone similar to Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ). Rushes from June 18 shows protesters building barriers and blocking off..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 11:39Published
Artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street in Seattle [Video]

Artists paint giant Black Lives Matter mural on the street in Seattle

Drone footage has captured a Black Lives Matter mural in Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. The footage captured on June 8 shows the mural in all its glory on E Pine St. where the East Precinct..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:18Published