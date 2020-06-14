Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone

Seattle to Reclaim Police-Free Autonomous Zone Mayor Jenny Durkan told protestors at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) that "it's time for people to go home." Mayor Jenny Durkan, via CNN The neighborhood was established as an autonomous zone as tensions rose during protests following the death of George Floyd.

Durkan added that officials especially want protestors gone during overnight hours after three nighttime shootings in the area.

According to Police Chief Carmen Best, a 19-year-old was killed over the weekend.

No deadline has been set, but police will return to the precinct to respond to more than 100,000 emergency calls.