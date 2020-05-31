U.S. cities braced for another night of violence

Major U.S. cities feared another night of violent protests on Sunday over the death of George Floyd in police custody, cleaning up broken glass and burned out cars after curfews failed to stop confrontations between activists and law enforcement.

Demonstrators on Sunday broke through White House barriers as dozens of U.S. cities braced for another night of unrest after curfews failed to prevent violent clashes one night earlier between protesters and police over the death of George Floyd, an African-American man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer roughly one week ago.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the previous night's events "unlike any" Minnesota has ever seen, and thanked those who helped restore order - but said doing so is not enough.

"If we do not get to that systemic problem eventually this will get us back to a point that led to our communities on fire.

Our security and safety in question.

And a searching for who we are." What started as peaceful protests erupted into smashed storefronts, looting and fires from Baltimore to Reno, Indianapolis to Seattle, Louisville to D.C.

- with police in many cities firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

One man even aimed a bow and arrow into a crowd.

Some members of the media were targeted, including two from Reuters.

In New York City, police arrested about 350 people and 30 officers suffered minor injuries.

"We had a tough night in New York City undoubtedly." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said police conduct was being investigated, including videos shared on social media showing a police SUV in Brooklyn driving into a crowd of protesters who were pelting the car with debris.

President Trump has called protesters "thugs" and on Sunday tweeted that the U.S. government will designate anti-fascist group Antifa as a terrorist organization.

It was not clear how many, if any, of the protesters are from Antifa.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, appearing on CBS's "Face the Nation" Sunday after a night of vandalism in her city, blamed Trump's rhetoric for fanning the flames of a divided nation.

"He's making it worse.

This is not about using military force, this is about where we are in America.

We are beyond a tipping point in this country and his rhetoric only inflames that and he should just sometimes stop talking." Atlanta and Minneapolis are among the cities that extended their curfews into Sunday night.