Fooling Around PKG 1

## dozens of people marched& chanted&"i can't breathe" during a protest in red bluff last night.... they demonstrated against the killing of george floyd... and for other racial injustices across the country.

He could not breathe, he could not be heard.

So we are here to be the voice.

If i can use my white privilege to be heard becaue rights are being taken, then i need to be here and be as loud as i can& i just wanted to show support for the minorities that are here & i just want to say i am so happy and thankful for all the white people here that love us and car about us& george floyd..

& red bluff police kept an eye on the crowd, but the demonstration stayed peaceful.

Another protests is planned in redding tonight, and one*wa* planned for chico... but organizers tell us it's not happening now because of a threat of violence.## shopkeepers in new york and many other cities are adding up the cost of damage today after demonstrators looted stores in further protests over the death of george floyd.

Targeted stores range from a flagship foot locker in manhattan's herald square to jewelry and clothing stores ... clean up involves repairing smashed windows and sweeping debris from the city's streets.

